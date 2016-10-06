Imphal court acquits Irom Sharmila in attempt to suicide case

Irom Sharmila Irom Sharmila

After being on trial for last 16 years, activist Irom Sharmila Chanu was finally acquitted in the attempt to suicide case by a court in Imphal on Wednesday. Chief Judicial Magistrate dismissed the charges against the ‘Iron Lady’ saying the prosecution had not provided sufficient evidence to prove her guilt.

“Prosecution doesn’t have enough proof to charge Sharmila with attempted suicide under section 309 of the IPC,” said Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West L Tonsing. He also added that Sharmila has been “found not guilty” by the Imphal court and that all bonds that had been executed under the charges have been cancelled and the case was discharged.

Walking out of the Cherao court for the first time as a free woman, Sharmila said, “Now that I am a free woman, I will be launching my own political party. I will announce the new political party on October 10.” When asked whether the political party will look specifically and exclusively at the fight against AFSPA, she said that her political party will stand for “Peace, Justice and Love.”

From AAP to BJP and JDU, many political parties had, in the past, offered ticket to Sharmila. But she had refused all offers.

She said that her party will be open for “anyone and everyone who wanted to contest the elections against the present government.” She had earlier announced that she will be fighting the Manipur assembly elections due in February-March next year against Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and will stand against him from his own constituency – Thoubal. Sharmila, however, on Wednesday said that she will be contesting from Thoubal.

