Hyderabad: Fact-finding committee visits brick kiln where pregnant woman died

A fact-finding committee Saturday visited Hanumantunipeta village in Karimnagar district to look into the death of Surja Bag, a pregnant brick kiln worker from Odisha. The committee included human rights activists from the Solidarity Committee for Brick Kiln Workers of Telangana State, Human Rights Forum and Women Against Sexual Violence and State Repression, as well as professors and students from the University of Hyderabad.

Surja’s husband Jitendra Bag had filed a complaint at Peddapalli police station Thursday, alleging that she was kicked by the brick kiln’s owner and supervisors when was unable to work due to high fever. The owner V Shyam and three supervisors have been taken into custody for questioning.

Activists claimed Surja was four months pregnant and had developed a fever on December 1. Workers typically start working at 3 am and Surja was in one of the sheds where workers stay. Her husband claimed that she started bleeding after being kicked on the stomach.

She fell unconscious but was not taken to the hospital, he alleged. Instead, a rural medical practitioner (RMP) who tends to workers at the site administered an IV drip. She died by the time he administered a second saline drip, around 9.30 am, he said.

“Workers at the kiln usually take an advance of Rs 15,000-17,000 from the owner or his agents in Odisha. They are then brought to brick kilns for seven-months, from November to May, to work off the debt. They are not aware of which state they will be taken to. In this kiln, they worked from 3 am to 10 am and then again from 4 pm to midnight. Each person is supposed to produce three lakh bricks during the season. During the season, they are paid Rs 250 per week for local expenses, including food. Surja worked as a brick loader. Her husband and many other brick loaders returned to Odisha after filing the complaint. The government has released a cheque to the husband for Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 20,000 as cremation charges,” K Bittu, one of the members of the fact-finding committee, said.

Investigators claim Surja was exhausted as she had been working since morning. “The RMP said she had low blood pressure and advised that she be shifted to a hospital. It appears she collapsed while she was being taken to a hospital. Whether the supervisors and the owner kicked her is still under investigation,” sub-inspector V Jagan Mohan said. Jitendra and his wife arrived from a village in Kalahandi, Odisha, about 20 days ago along with 290 others, including children.

