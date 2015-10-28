How photoshopped image fooled Chhota Rajan on Riyaz Bhatkal killing

Rajan was arrested in Bali on Sunday.

If underworld don Chhota Rajan is no longer considered a useful asset by the Indian intelligence establishment, an incident from 2011 might have something to do with it.

In early 2011, Rajan got in touch with the Intelligence Bureau and claimed he had killed one of India’s most wanted terrorists: Karachi-based Indian Mujahideen chief Riyaz Shahbandari alias Riyaz Bhatkal.

To prove his claim, Rajan furnished a photograph of Bhatkal with bullet wounds. But upon verification, it turned out to be photoshopped. Further investigation also revealed that Rajan himself had been taken for a ride. One of his henchmen had provided him the photograph, claiming he had killed Bhatkal. The henchman even claimed a hefty reward for this, before disappearing altogether.

The photograph showed Bhatkal — his face and chest covered with bandages — lying in a Karachi hospital. Rajan claimed Bhatkal had been shot, following which he was rushed to the hospital, where he died. He also claimed the picture was taken by his men in the hospital.

The claim sent shockwaves in the security establishment. Bhatkal had tormented the Indian police for over half a decade with a series of blasts in Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Varanasi and Delhi. It would have been one of the biggest successes achieved with Rajan’s covert support.

However, the claim needed to be verified. Even as sources in Pakistan were asked to confirm Bhatkal’s death, a close examination of the picture showed it had been photoshopped.

The biggest clue was that the picture of Bhatkal was an old one, freely available on the internet. The fraudster had photoshopped some bandages on the image, but left enough of the face exposed for it to be identified as Bhatkal.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed through sources in Pakistan that Bhatkal was alive and kicking. “When Rajan was told Bhatkal was still alive, he realised he had been cheated. He had paid several lakhs to the man who provided him the photograph,” said a security establishment officer.

Sources said the incident was symptomatic of two things: that the don was significantly weakened and that he was desperate to retain the support he was reportedly getting from the Indian intelligence establishment.

“His health was failing. Most of his trusted aides, such as Santosh Shetty, Vijay Shetty, Bharat Nepali and Ravi Pujari, had deserted him and floated their own gangs. They were all competing for the same “patriotic don” space that Rajan had once carved out to get the support of the Indian security establishment. Rajan was desperate. His own network had shrunk enough to make him confirm any outlandish claim thrown at him,” said the officer.

Sources said this was not the only such incident. He had similarly passed on several inputs on Dawood Ibrahim and other terror operatives, which turned out to be false.

