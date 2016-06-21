Here’s how Modi’s ministers and other leaders are celebrating International Yoga Day

Swami Ramdev and BJP President Amit Shah performing Yoga at Huda grounds in Faridabad, Haryana. Photo- Twitter Swami Ramdev and BJP President Amit Shah performing Yoga at Huda grounds in Faridabad, Haryana. Photo- Twitter

The second edition of International Yoga Day is being celebrated on Tuesday in India and across the world. 139 countries registered themselves to participate in the celebrations at UN on June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated actively in the celebrations held at Capitol Complex in Chandigarh, Punjab with thousands of people getting together at the venue.

WATCH | PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day Celebrations

While addressing the people, he urged everyone to make Yoga a part of their life and also said that it was not a religious practice.

Apart from Modi, various BJP ministers, government officials and dignitaries participated in Yoga Day activities organised in different parts of the country.

Here is a look:

Extremely happy to be amongst you all to participate and practice yoga on this #YogaDay at Connaught Place, Delhi pic.twitter.com/UfOHfKfGGl — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) June 21, 2016

Be the change you want.the world is getting healthier with yoga & I am leading from Shivangi park, kankarbagh,Patna pic.twitter.com/6Q3Dd6PZEU — Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) June 21, 2016

Celebrated the 2nd #InternationalDayofYoga with my new friends here in Beijing. Yoga connects people heart-to-heart. pic.twitter.com/4aZRLZXWWo — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 21, 2016

Attended International #YogaDay at Rajgangpur, @BJPOdisha with fellow citizens .Let’s make yoga a part of our life pic.twitter.com/OueBmxQRrI — Jual Oram (@jualoram) June 21, 2016

BJP leader Shaina NC and Actor-Filmmaker Arbaaz Khan do Yoga in Mumbai #YogaDay pic.twitter.com/NWbriWourv — ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2016

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd