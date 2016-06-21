Here’s how Modi’s ministers and other leaders are celebrating International Yoga Day

The second edition of International Yoga Day is being celebrated on Tuesday in India and across the world. 139 countries registered themselves to participate in the celebrations at UN on June 21.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated actively in the celebrations held at Capitol Complex in Chandigarh, Punjab with thousands of people getting together at the venue.
While addressing the people, he urged everyone to make Yoga a part of their life and also said that it was not a religious practice.
Apart from Modi, various BJP ministers, government officials and dignitaries participated in Yoga Day activities organised in different parts of the country.
Extremely happy to be amongst you all to participate and practice yoga on this #YogaDay at Connaught Place, Delhi pic.twitter.com/UfOHfKfGGl
— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) June 21, 2016
अंर्तराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर हाजीपुर के आर एन कालेज मे जन समूह के साथ योग करते हुए pic.twitter.com/RWlcVKqcgm
— Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) June 21, 2016
Be the change you want.the world is getting healthier with yoga & I am leading from Shivangi park, kankarbagh,Patna pic.twitter.com/6Q3Dd6PZEU
— Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) June 21, 2016
Celebrated the 2nd #InternationalDayofYoga with my new friends here in Beijing. Yoga connects people heart-to-heart. pic.twitter.com/4aZRLZXWWo
— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 21, 2016
रेंजर्स कॉलेज ग्राउंड, देहरादून में आयोजित योग शिविर संबोधित करते हुए।#YogaDay pic.twitter.com/L0VrAxcli3
— THAWAR CHAND GEHLOT (@TCGEHLOT) June 21, 2016
Attended International #YogaDay at Rajgangpur, @BJPOdisha with fellow citizens .Let’s make yoga a part of our life pic.twitter.com/OueBmxQRrI
— Jual Oram (@jualoram) June 21, 2016
Celebrating #YogaDay at Raipur with CM @drramansingh pic.twitter.com/EQPCt7egz7
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 21, 2016
MR @sureshpprabhu & Hon’ble CM,AP Shri @ncbn on the occasion of #YogaDay ￼ pic.twitter.com/hIkhEK8rle
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 21, 2016
Thousands in #Rajasthan joined the World in celebrating the power of Yoga. #YogaDay #WorldwithYoga #IDY2016 pic.twitter.com/uyJ1RHRVoM
— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) June 21, 2016
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Union Minister Ananth Kumar and Bipasha Basu do Yoga in Bengaluru #YogaDay pic.twitter.com/pFnVw32Gwk
— ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2016
UP: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar does Yoga in Kanpur #YogaDay pic.twitter.com/hoJVdkaOdM
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2016
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari doing Yoga in Nagpur #YogaDay pic.twitter.com/pCXrJ337Kl
— ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2016
BJP leader Shaina NC and Actor-Filmmaker Arbaaz Khan do Yoga in Mumbai #YogaDay pic.twitter.com/NWbriWourv
— ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2016
