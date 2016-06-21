Here’s how Modi’s ministers and other leaders are celebrating International Yoga Day

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Apart from Modi, various BJP ministers, government officials and dignitaries participated in Yoga Day activities organised in different parts of the country.

Updated: June 21, 2016 1:25:00 pm
The second edition of International Yoga Day is being celebrated on Tuesday in India and across the world. 139 countries registered themselves to participate in the celebrations at UN on June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated actively in the celebrations held at Capitol Complex in Chandigarh, Punjab with thousands of people getting together at the venue.

WATCH | PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day Celebrations

 

While addressing the people, he urged everyone to make Yoga a part of their life and also said that it was not a religious practice.

Apart from Modi, various BJP ministers, government officials and dignitaries participated in Yoga Day activities organised in different parts of the country.

Here is a look:

