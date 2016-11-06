Haryana to name Mathana-Antedi road after martyr Mandeep Singh

Haryana government has decided to name that the road from Mathana village to Antedi in Kurukshetra district after martyr Mandeep Singh. Mandeep Singh, a soldier with the 17th Sikh Regiment, was killed and his body mutilated while out on a patrol in Machil sector. Interacting with the media after meeting his family at Antedi village, Captain Abhimanyu Saturday conveyed the government’s decision to name the road after the martyr.

