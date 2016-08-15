Hardik Patel accuses cops of wrongful confinement

Patel has been living in former Congress MLA Pushkar Lal Dangi’s residence in Udaipur since July 17. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Patel has been living in former Congress MLA Pushkar Lal Dangi’s residence in Udaipur since July 17. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel has accused the Udaipur Police of wrongful confinement, a charge dismissed by the police.

Patel has been living in former Congress MLA Pushkar Lal Dangi’s residence in Udaipur since July 17. While the HC ordered him to stay out of Gujarat for six months, Patel claims the order has been misinterpreted by the police.

In his complaint to the Pratap Nagar police station recently, he alleged that on July 20, top police officials, including IG Anand Shrivastava, told him that he “cannot move out of the house”. He alleged that the police officers threatened him of “dire consequences” if he moved out.

The police dismissed the allegations. “We are following the directions of the court to the word and our notice to him has been in writing,” said Udaipur SP Rajendra Prasad.

