Happening 2016: Three ads that changed lives

This day last year, three ads were published in The Indian Express that touched a village, a father and four employees at a government office. The Indian Express tracks them down to hear their stories

Work on in full swing for the airport. For parts of the boundary wall and runway, a village will have to be displaced, leaving the residents distressed Work on in full swing for the airport. For parts of the boundary wall and runway, a village will have to be displaced, leaving the residents distressed

KISHANGARH, AJMER: AN AIRPORT AT THE CROSSROADS

‘My grandchild will get to fly in a plane one day’

ON THE outskirts of Rajasthan’s marble town Kishangarh, in a village that residents claim is 390 years old, lives a 60-year-old widow nursing a dream.

Three years ago, Raj Kanwar lost her husband, Subedar (retd) Bhanwar Singh Rathore, who “died in shock” after being told that the house he built with his life’s earnings in Rathoron ki Dhani would be torn down to make way for the international airport coming up at Kishangarh.

Despite her loss, Kanwar hasn’t lost her faith. “I have never travelled in a plane, I have barely gone out of my village. But once the airport comes up, at least my 10-year-old granddaughter Reena will get to fly in a plane one day,” she said.

Now that’s just one half of the story that has unfolded south of Ajmer much before the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued an ad on page 6 of The Indian Express on January 1, 2015, inviting tenders for the construction of the proposed terminal building.

For, as the calendar marks another year gone by, Rathoron Ki Dhani is still stuck at the threshold of loss and hope. Residents say they are not against the airport. “But this is the land of our ancestors and we are being uprooted from it for the airport. All we expect is fair compensation,” said Pratap Singh Rathore, president of the Kisan Sangharsh Samiti which has been staging a protest for the last 10 months.

Residents say the new plots offered by the Rajasthan government at Dhani Purohitaan, 10 km away, are on low-lying land with no space for cattle sheds. When contacted, AAI officials confirmed that while the terminal was nearing completion, at least 69 acres needed for parts of the boundary wall and the runway were mired in acquisition problems. The village will have to be displaced for the work to be completed, they confirmed.

When The Indian Express visited the site, the construction of the terminal was in full swing — the external walls of the structure housing the conveyor belt, toilet blocks and a smoking lounge were ready.

The foundation of the proposed airport was laid in September 2013 by then prime minister Manmohan Singh. And, as the ad on January 1 stated, the terminal was to be built at a cost of Rs 7.05 crore within 12 months from the date of commencement of construction.

“Work began in March and is expected to finish by March 2016, at a lower than estimated cost — Rs. 6.5 crore approximately,” said an official. The boundary wall and the runway were to be completed by September and October 2015, respectively.

Why Kishangarh, though? “It is only 18 km from Ajmer, which attracts tourists from across the world to the shrine of sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, and also to the sacred temple town Pushkar,” said the official.

Following an MoU in February 2009, the AAI received 220 acres from the Rajasthan government the same year and an additional 440 acres in 2013. The airport will cost the AAI around Rs 140 crore which, the official said, is “cheaper than the consultancy fee charged by several international firms”.

Under phase-I, the airport will allow for the plying of Q400 and ATR aircraft, seating 50 and 46 passengers, respectively, and be equipped to handle 75 arrivals and an equal number of departures.

When contacted, Rajasthan’s principal secretary (civil aviation), Ajit Kumar Singh, said, “Work is going on. A small problem is that a few persons, instigated by some NGOs and activists, are refusing to remove their haystacks (from the area).” Another state government official, who did not wish to be named, claimed the village had earlier accepted its compensation package, only to backtrack later.

The protesters allege that the original plan for the airport did not include their village but subsequent modifications, allegedly under political pressure, necessitated its relocation, a claim that is rubbished by the AAI.

“Runway design is finalised based on technical specifications, including wind conditions… where it is less than 6 km per hour,” said an AAI official who was part of the feasibility study for the airport.

Since 2013, AAI officials said they’ve had 23 meetings with the state government to work out a solution. “We are thankful for the state government’s cooperation. We also understand the concerns of the villagers. But we were promised that the land required will be freed,” said Sanjeev Jindal, general manager (Engineering), AAI.

“We are confident of finishing the project on time. But if the issue is not resolved within the next four months, costs will escalate and the project will be seriously delayed,” said Jindal.

On the state government’s advice, the AAI has also filed an FIR against residents, and in September, requested the government to arrange for police protection. “If the deadlock is resolved, we are confident of beginning trial flights by mid-2017,” said Jindal.

In Rathoron ki Dhani, meanwhile, Kanwar points the finger back at the government. “My husband served the nation in the Kargil war. Nobody wants to block the nation’s development. But we are giving up too much, our demands are simple,” she said.

Bikkar with daughter-in-law Harjinder at a memorial for son Lahimber, an Armyman who died in J&K. He built it with his own money Bikkar with daughter-in-law Harjinder at a memorial for son Lahimber, an Armyman who died in J&K. He built it with his own money

SHERPUR KALAN, LUDHIANA: A FATHER REMEMBERS MARTYR SON

‘I want to construct a statue of Lahimber’

FIXED ON an eight-foot pillar, surrounded by a metal chain, a lantern and a small gate, the plaque in a corner of Sherpur Kalan village, 35 km from Ludhiana, reads: Sepoy Lahimber Singh, 17 Sikh, 01-01-2001.

Every January 1, Bikkar Singh, a 70-year-old retired Army jawan, and his daughter-in-law Harjinder Kaur light a lamp and spend a few minutes together here, remembering the man who linked their lives. Bullock carts, passersby, children playing cricket, none of them matter. For Bikkar, these moments at the pillar — he comes here every day — give him “a reason to live”.

On January 1, 2015, Lahimber’s name was the last on a long list in a remembrance ad published on page 6 of The Indian Express, issued in memory of soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. Bikkar built the memorial for his son a year after his death, “from my own money”.

Asked about that January 1, Bikkar said, “I was at a wedding when a local reporter came to me late in the night. He told me that my son had been killed in action a few hours ago,” he said.

It took Bikkar two more days to gather courage to inform his own parents. “They brought up my four sons in the absence of their mother. Lahimber was the eldest,” said Bikkar. He refused to talk about Lahimber’s mother, only saying she walked away from the family “decades ago”.

On January 3, Lahimber’s body reached the village. “The local MP, MLA, politicians, all of them came and made promises. The drama lasted for a few days,” said Bikkar, as his 97-year-old father Gurcharan Singh looked on.

Within a week of Lahimber’s death, reality kicked in, and the family agreed that his younger brother Bhupinder would marry Harjinder, Lahimber’s wife of four years, and “take care of the family”.

Then, in 2012, Bikkar’s youngest son was allegedly killed during a dispute, while his mother died a few months later.

Lahimber did not have any children. Harjinder, now a primary school teacher, said her son and daughter with Bhupinder refer to her first husband as “bade daddy”.

“Bhupinder runs a mobile accessories shop in Moga town nearby. We have two children, 13-year-old Sumanpreet and 10-year-old Jaskaran. My son keeps asking me about the stories of my first husband’s bravery,” said Harjinder.

The day that he was killed, January 1, 2001, Lahimber, a Lance Naik in the 17 Punjab regiment, posted in Pannu, in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, was caught in a militant ambush.

“At about 8 pm, they sighted some movement. Lahimber said he would go ahead and check. But seconds after he got up, seven bullets hit him on the chest and he died on the spot,” said Bikkar.

Two years after Lahimber’s death, Bikkar’s youngest son Sukhvinder joined the 18 Sikh in place of his elder brother. “In 2004, Sukhvinder got married. But he had some problems there, and we were later informed of his death on the night of July 29, 2012. I have accused his in-laws, and the case is going on in a Moga court,” said Bikkar Singh, with a sigh.

The same year, his 85-year-old mother died of old age.

“My life fell apart. My third son Sukhjinder drives a taxi in the Middle East. We don’t know where he is because he rarely comes home. Now when my grandson asks me if he can join the Army, I say ‘yes’ and take him to the pillar. I tell him, ‘Army is the only place to be’. At least, they remember you after death,” said Bikkar.

The retired soldier is also a part of the thousands of ex-servicemen who have been demanding the implementation of the One Rank One Pension Scheme. On November 10, Bikkar said, he was a part of the protests at Jantar Mantar.

“There are several anomalies in the existing system. And yes, I want more money in my pension. I want to construct a statue of Lahimber.”

The campus of MSEC at Sector 40, Noida. It’s a spacious structure but there is no space for Group C, D staff. The campus of MSEC at Sector 40, Noida. It’s a spacious structure but there is no space for Group C, D staff.

NEW DELHI: TRAVELLING to OFFICE, 15 KM AWAY

‘I have built my whole life here, we will never leave’

IT’S 10 minutes to noon and Sushma Devi stands in the narrow pathway outside her two-room house in Kasturba Niketan in South Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, mentally ticking off the morning chores that have been completed. Then the 54-year-old asks her daughter-in-law to hand her a shawl, and yells out to her son Sachin Kumar (23), a caretaker at a local guesthouse, to “take out the Scooty”.

In two hours, her shift will begin at the Model Special Education Centre (MSEC) —a wing of the National Institute for the Mentally Handicapped (NIMH) — in Sector 40, Noida. It’s only 15 km away, but as Devi says, “the traffic is very bad”.

As an “ayah” — a Group C government employee — at the autonomous body that aims to empower persons with mental disability and comes under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Sushma has been living on the Lajpat Nagar campus for 22 years. There are five other two-room quarters for Group C and Group D employees here. Ever since the centre shifted base to Noida in February 2015, two out of the three ayahs and a cook have been travelling to Noida from here every day.

“My children were born here, I have built my whole life here, we will never leave Lajpat Nagar,” said Sushma.

On January 1, 2015, the NIMH issued an advertisement on page 12 of The Indian Express seeking three 1-BHK flats on rent/lease in Sector 40, Noida, for its Group C and D employees. A year later, “nothing has materialised”, said Janhavi Varra, the MSEC principal.

According to a senior official at the NIMH’s headquarters in Telangana’s Secundarabad, the institute took the decision to shift because the building in Lajpat Nagar “was crumbling”. On the other hand, the Noida facility is a spacious, three-storey structure with hostel facilities for patients. But there is no accommodation for the Group C and Group D staff.

“The HRA of these employees was not enough to cover residential costs in a posh colony like Sector 40. So we issued the advertisement hoping to locate some subsidised accommodation, but didn’t get any response. Moreover, the employees were not willing to move,” said the official.

The solution? Operate from both venues, at least for now. The hostel was shifted to the Noida facility, which also offers a day-boarding option, while the facility for day-scholars at Lajpat Nagar continues to function in the old building with dingy rooms. The ayahs, who look after the mentally challenged students, continue to shuttle between the two centres.

“Only the seniors got houses in Noida. It is uncomfortable, but my children don’t want to leave this place,” said Sushma, whose husband, a private bus driver, died in an accident four years back. Her two other sons include a 27-year-old construction site overseer and a 19-year-old student.

With a salary of Rs 25,000 every month “after cuts”, Sushma says she is “satisfied” with the job, given that two of her sons are now working, and the youngest will complete his graduation through correspondence from Delhi University in 2016. “When I joined I earned Rs 1,500,” she said.

Among the things she wants in 2016 is for second son Sachin to get married.

Any expectations from the Delhi government? It’s Sachin who answers. “Arvind Kejriwal’s sarkar is getting everything wrong. This odd-even car scheme (from January 1, to curb pollution) is so misplaced,” he said. Preparing to drop his mother, he added it would make her travel to Noida difficult. One of her other sons will pick her up after work at 8 pm.

Moments before leaving, Sushma added, “Our family is growing, the government should give us a bigger house in Lajpat Nagar, probably then I wouldn’t mind the travel.”

(Reporting by Mahim Pratap Singh Pranav Kulkarni, Ankita Dwivedi Johri)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App