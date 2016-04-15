Handwara incident shows PDP-BJP government not in control: Congress

Congress asks J&K Governor NN Vohra to keep a close eye on the ‘volatile’ situation prevailing in the Valley. (Source: Express Photo) Congress asks J&K Governor NN Vohra to keep a close eye on the ‘volatile’ situation prevailing in the Valley. (Source: Express Photo)

As Kashmir continued to be on the boil, Congress Wednesday made a strong pitch for the Governor to keep a close watch on the situation which, it said, has turned “volatile”.

“Ever since PDP-BJP govt has taken over, incidents are taking place which clearly demonstrate that the government is not in control of the situation”, party spokesman Manish Tewari alleged.

He said since Jammu and Kashmir is a frontline border state, it is imperative that the Governor keeps a close watch on the situation.

“And the reason we say this is, since it is beginning of the summer and already the way situation is turning out to be, it seems to be at least volatile if not anarchic”, he told reporters.

Expressing concern over the growing protests in the Valley, he said, keeping in view totality of the situation, there should be caution and circumspection and a very close watch on the situation.

He said suspension of Internet services, growing tensions in Handwara area and incidents of stone-pelting showed that the situation is “not that good”.

Protests rocked many places in Kupwara and its nearby areas after the death of three persons who were killed in firing by security forces in Handwara town on Tuesday following allegations of molestation of a girl.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App