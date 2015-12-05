Gujarat Hooch deaths: Local BJP, Cong leaders under scanner

Spurious liquor, allegedly distributed by politicians ahead of the November 29 elections, claimed at least three lives in Mahisagar district, police said Friday. BJP and Congress leaders and workers in the district face arrest for their alleged involvement in liquor distribution.

Police said a manhunt is on in Santrampur and Kadana talukas to arrest workers booked for culpable homicide in two cases of liquor distribution.

In Santrampur, both parties allegedly distributed alcohol and Congress’s taluka panchayat candidate Lila Hira Damor’s son Pravin was booked for the death of one Bharat Chauhan on November 27, Inspector J K Patel said. Lila, however, lost the election. “We have registered an offence against Pravin Damor as well as the sarpanch of village Dhula Damor,” the officer said.

In Kadana taluka, two deaths due to consumption of hooch were reported on December 1. They consumed alcohol allegedly distributed by BJP’s taluka panchayat candidate Hari Khant, said police. Khant, now absconding, too lost the election.

Inspector JB Rana of the Kadana police station, said: “We booked Khant based on the statement of one of the victims.” In nearby Gholighati village, two deaths have been reported, but the cause could not e ascertained as the bodies were cremated.

