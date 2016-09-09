Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau unearths disproportionate assets worth Rs 8.44 crore

In a major operation, Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday claimed to have unearthed disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 8.44 crore during searches at the premises of 11 government officials. The searches were conducted at the houses and commercial premises in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Godhra, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Dahod districts, an ACB statement in Ahmedabad said.

“We have lodged DA cases against these officials as per the Prevention of Corruption Act,” it said. These officials include three class-1, one class-2 and seven class-3 officers.

“Haresh Vanzara, working as surveyor in town planning department in Panchamahal district, amassed a wealth of Rs 4.12 crore through his corrupt practises. His DA is 824 per cent more than his actual income,” ACB said.

Class-1 officers whom ACB has accused of having disproportionate assets are Gandhinagar-based Joint Commissioner in Food and Drugs department Yogesh Chauhan, who is allegedly worth Rs 36.27 lakh (54.40 per cent in excess of legal income), Additional Labour Commissioner in Jamnagar Bhagirath Trivedi (Rs 67.13 lakh, 54.88 per cent in excess) and Town Planner in Narmada, Water Resources department Kirit Raval (Rs 30.48 lakh, 40.32 per cent in excess).

Class-2 officer Nimesh Majmudar, who is a Range Forest Officer in Banaskantha, had DA worth Rs 1.68 crore, 418 per cent more than his legal income, stated the release. Gujarat DGP P P Pandey, who is also the Director of ACB, said such operations will continue.

“Recently, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called a meeting of top police officials and instructed to eliminate corruption from all levels. Today we have clamped down on 11 officials. Such operation by ACB will continue in future too,” he said.

