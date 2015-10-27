Govt to set up Vaidik Education Board, says Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday said that the Union government will soon set up a Vaidik Education Board on the lines of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “in agreement” for the same.

“After yoga kranti (revolution), there is a need for shiksha kranti (revolution in education). There is a need for Bharatiyakaran and swadeshikaran (indigenisation) of education. Through a conspiracy, (Thomas Babington) Macaulay destroyed 7,32,000 gurukuls. Now our resolution is to set up, if not 7 lakh, then certainly 700 gurukulam and acharyakulam all over the nation,” said Ramdev.

“On one hand, we will teach all the world languages, including English, and our students will learn the rashtra bhasha (national language), their matr bhasha (mother tongue) as well as the mool bhasha (source language) of the world — Sanskrit…and for this we have created a new board— the Vaidik Shiksha Board,” he said.

“The board will be set up on the lines of the CBSE and Sanskrit will be compulsory from nursery to class 12… We will teach Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana and Mahabharat and the entire Vedic education and Ayurveda. The coursework will be modern but will be indigenised,” he added.

