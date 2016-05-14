Govt has identified land in Baramulla for Kashmiri Pandit colony, say J&K officials

In the recent budget, three places for the relocation of Kashmiri pandits have been identified. In the recent budget, three places for the relocation of Kashmiri pandits have been identified.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has finally identified a big chunk of land in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, close to the national highway and railway station, for setting up a colony for Kashmiri Pandits, officials have said.

The state government has been under pressure from the Centre for setting up separate colonies for Kashmiri Pandits in central, north and south Kashmir.

Officials said the state revenue department has finally zeroed in on a big chunk of land spread over more than 200 kanals at Kanispora Johema on the outskirts of Baramulla district. They added that the state government has held talks with the owner of the land and he has reportedly agreed to give it to the government.

Revenue officials in Baramulla told The Indian Express that the land is being procured for a transit colony, like the ones the government has already set up for Kashmiri Pandit employees who volunteered to work in the Valley and were given government jobs.

