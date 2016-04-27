Goa Lokayukta to be sworn-in on Thursday

The Goa Cabinet had on April 20 recommended the name of Justice P K Mishra, a retired High Court judge, as Lokayukta. he will attend the swearing-in ceremony at raj bhavan on Thursday. The Goa Cabinet had on April 20 recommended the name of Justice P K Mishra, a retired High Court judge, as Lokayukta. he will attend the swearing-in ceremony at raj bhavan on Thursday.

Newly appointed Lokayukta of Goa Justice (retd) P K Mishra would be sworn-in on Thursday at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

“The swearing-in ceremony would be held on April 28 in Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan,” State Information and Publicity department director Jayant Tari said on Wednesday.

State Governor Mridula Sinha will administer the oath of office to Justice Mishra.

The Goa Cabinet had on April 20 recommended the name of Justice P K Mishra, a retired High Court judge, as Lokayukta.

The post was lying vacant since October 17, 2013, when the then Lokayukta Justice (retd) B Sudarshan Reddy had resigned citing personal reasons.

Justice Mishra has also served as president of Goa State Human Rights Commission.

