Global Nutrition Report 2016: Over 1.45 lakh kids suffer from severe acute malnutrition

WITH OVER 1.45 lakh children under the age of six in Gujarat identified with the Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), the state fails to identify any specific targets in their mission statements to overcome malnutrition, reveals the latest edition of Global Nutrition Report (GNR). Also, the lack of co-ordination between health and Women and Child Development (WCD) departments has also been highlighted in the report.

The GNR partnered with World Health Organisation (WHO) released on June 14 reveals that out of six states that have declared commitment to nutrition in the form of an independent state nutrition mission only two states have clear, measurable time-bound targets for improvements in nutrition outcomes.

“Only two of the six states have clear, measurable targets for nutritional outcomes — Uttar Pradesh State Nutrition Mission and Odisha’s Nutrition Operation Plan. The action plan of Maharashtra’s Rajmata Jijau Mother-Child Health and Nutrition Mission includes monitoring of 10 important indicators related to maternal and child health but does not specify measurable targets and time frames for these indicators. The states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka do not include any specific targets in their mission statements,” states the report.

Commenting on this report, state health commissioner J P Gupta said, “The data on which these findings are based must not be updated. Gujarat running the biggest campaign against malnutrition under ‘Kuposhan Mukt Gujarat Maha Abhiyan’ launched on May 24, 2015 by Chief Minister Anandiben Patel. We have screened over 50 lakh children and not focussing on one but several targets, including anaemia, women in reproductive age as well as mothers.”

In the first phase of Kuposhan Mukt Gujarat Maha Abhiyan, over 43 lakh children under 6 years, including anganwadi centres and out of school children, were screened for malnutrition. The screening revealed 1.45 lakh as SAM.

“One reason the nutrition missions in India do not cover all targets enumerated is likely that they are typically housed in the state health department or department of Women and Child Development (WCD), whose agenda is supplementary nutrition. Issues that fall in the domain of other departments, such as health, do not get articulated in WCD departments’ plans or missions. This situation demonstrates the need for multi-sectoral missions or agencies, cutting across departments, with clearly defined and measurable targets and monitorable action points for all sectors,” the report explains.

Principal secretary, WCD department, Anuradha Mall said, “I wonder this finding on lack of co-ordination. There is no such thing between WCD and health departments. There has been constant participation from both the departments in meetings and programmes so there is no question of lacking co-ordination.”

Apart from this report, India’s National Family Health Survey (NFHS) and state government’s School Health Programme (SHP) have also indicated the number of anaemic and malnourished children on a rise.

As per the latest SHP report for the year 2015-16, the number of anaemic children are 6.06 lakh that increased from 5.13 lakh in 2014-15.

