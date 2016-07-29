Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Ghaziabad: Student ends life after parents, teachers fight over unpaid fees

Ghaziabad: Student ends life after parents, teachers fight over unpaid fees

Teachers had complained to police about father

By: Express News Service | Ghaziabad | Published: July 29, 2016 4:09:05 am
sucide, ghaziabad, ghaziabad suicide, ghaziabad death, ghaziabad girl suicide, ghaziabad girl death, ghaziabad school, s=ghaziabad school teachers, teachers arrested, ghaziabad news, india news Jasmeen Tomar, the deceased. Express
Top News

A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her Ghaziabad residence Wednesday evening, hours after a heated argument between her parents and teachers over non-payment of school fees. The girl, identified as Jasmeen Tomar, was a student of Class IX in a private school. Four teachers of her school have been arrested over the incident.

“She used a dupatta to hang herself from a window grill,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, deputy superintendent of police, Ghaziabad.According to police, the four teachers had approached Jasmeen’s parents after they failed to pay the school fees of their four children — who study in the same school — for nearly three months.

“The teachers went to Tomar’s residence in Ghaziabad at about 2 pm Wednesday. Jasmeen was home, along with her three siblings and parents. An argument broke out between her parents and teachers, and it escalated into a scuffle,” said Mishra,“The teachers called police, alleging that Jasmeen’s father Ratan Singh Tomar had misbehaved with them. When police officials reached her residence, her parents told them what had happened… both parties were then called to the police station,” added Mishra.

Hours after the incident, Jasmeen, the oldest of Tomar’s four children, allegedly hung herself. “Her father works as a private security guard,” added Mishra.An FIR has been registered at Sihani Gate police station. The four teachers have been charged with abetment of suicide.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now