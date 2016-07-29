Ghaziabad: Student ends life after parents, teachers fight over unpaid fees

Jasmeen Tomar, the deceased. Express Jasmeen Tomar, the deceased. Express

A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her Ghaziabad residence Wednesday evening, hours after a heated argument between her parents and teachers over non-payment of school fees. The girl, identified as Jasmeen Tomar, was a student of Class IX in a private school. Four teachers of her school have been arrested over the incident.

“She used a dupatta to hang herself from a window grill,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, deputy superintendent of police, Ghaziabad.According to police, the four teachers had approached Jasmeen’s parents after they failed to pay the school fees of their four children — who study in the same school — for nearly three months.

“The teachers went to Tomar’s residence in Ghaziabad at about 2 pm Wednesday. Jasmeen was home, along with her three siblings and parents. An argument broke out between her parents and teachers, and it escalated into a scuffle,” said Mishra,“The teachers called police, alleging that Jasmeen’s father Ratan Singh Tomar had misbehaved with them. When police officials reached her residence, her parents told them what had happened… both parties were then called to the police station,” added Mishra.

Hours after the incident, Jasmeen, the oldest of Tomar’s four children, allegedly hung herself. “Her father works as a private security guard,” added Mishra.An FIR has been registered at Sihani Gate police station. The four teachers have been charged with abetment of suicide.

