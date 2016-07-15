Sandeep Gadoli encounter case: ‘Everyone is talking… but I don’t care… I know my sister is innocent’

Sandeep Gadoli Sandeep Gadoli

In the narrow lanes of Baldev Nagar in Gurgaon, almost everyone knows where the home of the Pahuja family is, but few cross its threshold these days. The situation was very different earlier. The same people who steer clear of the Pahuja family now used to go to their home for a lazy conversation over a cup of tea. The situation changed, however, when Divya Pahuja, Ashok and Sonia’s elder daughter, who turned 21 on July 6, was declared one of the eight accused in the murder of Gurgaon gangster Sandeep Gadoli.

“Ours is a neighborhood like any other, and people talk here just like they do anywhere else. They have all dropped us since this happened,” says Ashok, a fruit vendor. “We don’t talk to anyone here anymore. I just keep my head down and go from home to work, and work to home.”

Divya’s younger sister, 19-year-old Naina, has a slightly more defiant attitude, and claims she “doesn’t care” about what people are saying about the family. “I know everyone is talking about us, but I don’t care, because I know the truth, I know my sister is innocent.”

Naina remembers a much simpler time, when her sister wasn’t known as “Gadoli’s girlfriend”, and was just a “normal, middle-class girl” who loved dogs, spent most of her evenings going out with friends, enjoyed travelling, and often broke into songs. She also “loved social media”, regularly checking into locations and uploading pictures and videos.

Divya’s craze for modelling, says Naina, started in Class XI, and after completing her schooling from St. PBN Public School in Gurgaon, she decided to try her luck at the profession. At this point, she moved out of her childhood home and started living in a flat in Delhi, which was “more convenient because it was closer to her work”.

Both Naina and her father claim Divya was unaware the man she was roaming around with was a gangster, and it was only after he died that she found out the truth. According to Naina, Divya was introduced to Gadoli by two men, Deepu and Manish, she had met at work. Naina says Gadoli was introduced to her sister as Rishabh.

Naina also defends her mother, whose role in the matter is also being probed, against the accusations against her. “Our mother is very possessive and worries a lot. Whenever we would go out, she would keep calling to check up on us. The night of the shooting, that is what she was doing. But that has been twisted and used to accuse her,” insists Naina.

Outside the Pahuja home, however, people’s opinions on the matter of guilt and innocence vary, but all stay away from a family that has been accused of being involved in “something like this”.

Two 19-year-old girls in the neighbourhood remember being friends with Naina and Divya in their childhood. As they grew up, they drifted apart, but a “friendly relationship” persisted. Now, that has been eliminated as well. “At that time, Divya was a normal girl. We all grew up together,” says one of them. “But since all this has happened, we have been told to stay away. No one wants to take the risk of being too friendly with them and getting picked up next.”

