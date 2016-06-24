Five powerful bombs found at Lalgarh in West Bengal

Five powerful bombs were on Friday found at Bunisole jungle at Lalgarh, an erstwhile Maoist hub, by joint force posted in the area.A CRPF personnel found the bombs following a tip off, a Cobra battalion officer said.
Today’s find is the first in the area since April 2011 and is believed to be the handiwork of Maoists, who once overran the area. Maoists posters, however, had been found on several occasions at the Jharkhand-Bengal border which falls in the area.
- No poison found in recovered bodies of 18 Maoists after Gadchiroli encounter, say police
- Naxal commander killed in encounter with security forces
- Jharkhand: CRPF personnel, ASI killed in Maoist encounter
- Seven Chhattisgarh policemen killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists
- West Bengal panchayat polls today: From Trinamool ‘winners’ to BJP contenders, Lalgarh holds its breath
- Days before Sukma, big gains in Maoist fight in Jharkhand
Watch Video: What’s making news
The officer said a search was conducted in the jungle with the help of sniffer dogs and Cobra personnel went to the spot.
The bombs were later defused by the bomb squad personnel, he said.No one was arrested or detained so far in this connection, he added.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App