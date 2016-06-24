Five powerful bombs found at Lalgarh in West Bengal

Bomb found in Maoist ruled area Lalgarh. (Google maps) Bomb found in Maoist ruled area Lalgarh. (Google maps)

Five powerful bombs were on Friday found at Bunisole jungle at Lalgarh, an erstwhile Maoist hub, by joint force posted in the area.A CRPF personnel found the bombs following a tip off, a Cobra battalion officer said.

Today’s find is the first in the area since April 2011 and is believed to be the handiwork of Maoists, who once overran the area. Maoists posters, however, had been found on several occasions at the Jharkhand-Bengal border which falls in the area.

The officer said a search was conducted in the jungle with the help of sniffer dogs and Cobra personnel went to the spot.

The bombs were later defused by the bomb squad personnel, he said.No one was arrested or detained so far in this connection, he added.

