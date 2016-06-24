Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
  Five powerful bombs found at Lalgarh in West Bengal

It is believed to be handiwork of Maoists who once over ruled the area.

By: PTI | Jhargram (wb) | Published: June 24, 2016 8:11:38 pm
West Bengal, bomb threat in West Bengal, Bengal bomb squad, bombs found in lalgarh, Maoist area, maoist attack, lalgarh, latest news, crime news, india news Bomb found in Maoist ruled area Lalgarh. (Google maps)
Five powerful bombs were on Friday found at Bunisole jungle at Lalgarh, an erstwhile Maoist hub, by joint force posted in the area.A CRPF personnel found the bombs following a tip off, a Cobra battalion officer said.

Today’s find is the first in the area since April 2011 and is believed to be the handiwork of Maoists, who once overran the area. Maoists posters, however, had been found on several occasions at the Jharkhand-Bengal border which falls in the area.

The officer said a search was conducted in the jungle with the help of sniffer dogs and Cobra personnel went to the spot.

The bombs were later defused by the bomb squad personnel, he said.No one was arrested or detained so far in this connection, he added.

