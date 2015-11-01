FIR lodged after mob vandalises Jaipur’s lone Baha’i burial ground

An FIR has been registered at Jaipur’s Sanganer Sadar police station on Friday following an attack by a mob of about 40-50 persons, allegedly led by a sarpanch, at the local Baha’i community burial ground.

The FIR says not only did the mob beat up the security guard and damaged the guard room, they also damaged portions of an under-construction prayer house within the premises of the burial ground about 11.30 am on Friday.

Shocked Baha’i community leaders have termed it the “first” such incident in India against their community.

On Saturday, Baha’i community members, who number just about 1,000 in Jaipur, came together and issued a joint statement, seeking prompt action against the accused.

Detailing the incident, one Niyaz Alam said, “During elections to appoint village heads (sarpanch) about a year-and-a-half ago, a contestant promised that he will take possession of our ground and will set up a playground or a school instead, and he was subsequently elected. But we didn’t pay any attention as it is in our religion to be apolitical.”

In 2002, the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) had allotted the community a ground at Ram Ki Nangal village of Jaipur to perform the the last rites of their dead and “for 12 -13 years, we had no trouble and even organise classes for children and conducted prayers”.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App