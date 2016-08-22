Fencing Indo-Bangla border: After Centre yes to state plan, BSF submits fresh plan to West Bengal govt

Reviving a plan to guard the Indo-Bangladesh border, the BSF has once again submitted a detailed proposal to the West Bengal government for acquisition of land needed for setting up fences in a highly sensitive 81.7 km area on an urgent basis. The move comes in the wake of the terror attack in Dhaka and various intelligence inputs about how the porous international border was fast turning into a transit point for terrorists and cattle smugglers.

The BSF had first submitted a proposal to erect fences along the Indo-Bangla border to the then Left Front-led West Bengal government in 2009. However, the plan was immediately put on the backburner as the issue of land acquisition had become a political minefield and the Left government was already fighting pitched political battles over the “forced acquisitions” in Singur and Nandigram.

Sandeep Salunke, Inspector General BSF (South Bengal frontier) told The Indian Express that the issue was taken up again after Mamata Banerjee-led state government recently proposed to the union government that they “be allowed to conduct the land acquisition” as per the state government’s new land acquisition policy, which took into account the “land owners consent”.

“Previously land acquisition for national security purposes was done under the urgency clause of the previous act, wherein the land was taken from the landowners almost forcibly. Of course there was a certain amount of resentment as a result. In January this year, the union government finally relented and told the state government that they would be allowed to acquire the land as per their own land acquisition policy,” he said.

After the green signal from the Centre, sources said, Home Secretary Moloy De had a meeting with the BSF wherein he asked for a fresh, detailed proposal regarding the amount of the land required on the south Bengal frontier.

The BSF had earlier identified and surveyed land in 2009 and the seven-year gap had rendered the proposal hopelessly outdated with fresh constructions being built and land ownership having changed hands, said officials. A joint inspection team consisting of the BSF, CPWD and state government officials undertook a fresh survey “We have placed a detailed report about the amount of land and alignment that is needed and other basics that is required by the BSF,” Salunke said.

As per the new policy of the state government, this proposal will now need the clearance from the state Cabinet, following which it will be sent to the various district magistrates. DMs will then issue notice to the landowners to come forward if they’re willing, after which a process of negotiation will begin.

According to Salunke, the BSF had handed over a detailed report of land plots needed in North-24 Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad district to fence 81.7 km without delay.

Bangladesh and West Bengal share about 2,216.7 km of border. “Out of the 915 km of border in the South Bengal frontier, only 371 km is fenced. So we have sent the proposal for setting up fences in 81.7 km highly sensitive area,” he added.

Explaining the need for urgent fencing along the border, a BSF official said, “On Saturday, 400 cattle were released by smugglers into the river. The riverine border is a preferred route for cattle smuggling as its harder to manage. Almost 30 rounds were fired by our forces.

Situations like this can be avoided if we’ve the necessary infrastructure. In today’s day and age, where the security situation is worsening, we need fencing along the border. In cases like this pertaining to a riverine border, the fencing will prevent smugglers and others miscreants from even getting into the river.”

Meanwhile, state secretariat sources maintained that the report was handed to the state chief secretary and home secretary and the process for the survey of the land has already started. “Yes we had received a report from them. Now the state land purchase committee will look into it. The BSF will pay for the land and it will be registered under BSF only. The process of survey of that land and alignment has started on an war footing. The entire process will be completed very soon,” a senior official of the state home department said.

