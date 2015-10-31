Family from Alwar claims Geeta is their daughter

The family from Semla Khurd village in Govindgarh tehsil of Alwar, claimed that Geeta is their daughter Hansira, who had vanished in 2003, and that their other daughter resembles Geeta. (Source: PTI)

After the Mahato family in Bihar and at least three other families in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, a family in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Friday claimed that Geeta is their long-lost daughter.

Geeta had “accidentally crossed” over to Pakistan more than a decade ago, and recently arrived in New Delhi to meet her “long-lost family”.

Hailing from Semla Khurd village in Govindgarh tehsil of Alwar, Mohammad Khan and his wife Hamidi first approached the district child-line and then met Additional District Magistrate Harbhan Meena on Friday. “The family today claimed that Geeta is their daughter Hansira, who had vanished in 2003, and that their other daughter resembles Geeta. They also presented a copy of the ‘missing persons’ complaint they had filed at that time,” ADM Meena said.

“The family claims that their daughter was also speech and hearing impaired and decided to approach us after they spotted Geeta on the television,” the ADM said. “They are now hoping to meet Geeta, but we will first inquire about the missing persons complaint and only then take further action,” he said.

Mohammad Khan could not be reached and his mobile phone was switched off.

Geeta was brought from Pakistan to New Delhi on October 26. However, after initially identifying the Mahatos as her family through pictures sent by the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, she later refused to identify them her kin. DNA tests are under way to check if Janardhan Mahato and his wife are indeed Geeta’s biological parents. Families from Aligarh and Pratapgarh districts of UP had also claimed Geeta as their daughter.

