Faces of fund crunch in Punjab: No money for war heroes

DEPUTY CM Sukhbir Singh Badal claims Punjab’s finances are in the pink of health but the state’s war heroes, who have not been paid their monetary grants since 2015, are not convinced.

“I got a Sena Medal and I am get a grant from the central government along with my monthly pension. However, the state government is not giving its share, due to gallantry award winners of Punjab. They have not given even a paisa since September 2015,” said Capt S K Sood (retd).

The names of 200 gallantry medal winners were sent to the district treasury office this January, for the department to transfer money to their bank accounts for the previous quarter. But the soldiers are still waiting for this to happen.

“At the meeting of the association of war decorated [in Chandigarh last week], this matter was discussed and we expect that Punjab government will release its share soon. It is shameful that they are ignoring the medal winners,” Col Harbant Singh Kahlon (retd), a recipient of Veer Chakra, said

Capt Sood added, “I had checked with the district treasury office as well and they have not received funds for online transfer to our bank accounts.”

Major Sher Singh Aulakh (retd), general secretary of Ex-servicemen welfare society, Ludhiana, said it was “a perennial problem” with the Punjab government. “They must realise that these persons contributed so much for the nation. The state government must give priority to them as a mark of respect. On one hand, the CM claims that Punjab has made great contributions in wars and, on the other, they are not even paying grant.”

District Sainik Welfare Board officer Col J S Boparai said, “We send the bills after every quarter to district treasury office and even this time bills of September 2015- December 2015 had been sent in first week of January, so treasury office must be in the best position to explain the delay in transfer of the grants”.

