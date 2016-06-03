Explosion brings down part of Anganwadi centre in Birbhum

The explosion, which took place around 1.30 am, was so powerful that an entire wall on one side of the single-storied house, built for an Anganwadi centre in Nowapara area, caved in. The explosion, which took place around 1.30 am, was so powerful that an entire wall on one side of the single-storied house, built for an Anganwadi centre in Nowapara area, caved in.

A powerful explosion brought down a concrete structure at an abandoned Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centre at Lokpur in Birbhum district in the wee hours of Thursday.

The explosion, which took place around 1.30 am, was so powerful that an entire wall on one side of the single-storied house, built for an Anganwadi centre in Nowapara area, caved in. While parts of the wooden doors and windows were found at a distance of over 100 metres, locals staying 300 metres away from the centre said their houses shook due to the explosion. Some houses have also developed cracks.

The room, around 300 sq ft in size, was built over a year ago. Since it was quite a distance away from the village, no one was reportedly interested in visiting the ICDS centre as thus, it never became operational.

“It looks like the blast was caused by some crude bombs, which were stored in the abandoned house. We are yet to find out how many bombs were there and who had kept those,” District SP Mukhesh Kumar said.

Officers at Lokpur police station said a team of NIA officials, along with forensic experts, are expected to visit on Friday.

Villagers, meanwhile, claimed the bombs were stored by members of a Trinamool Congress faction. “Two factions of the ruling party operate here. One is of Dulal Sheikh alias Lalbabu and the other is Lutuf Sheikh alias Lutuf Master. Members of Lalbabu’s group had taken out a victory procession on May 28 and attacked Lutuf and his associates. Lutuf planned a counter procession next week… thus, these bombs were stored,” said a local. The area is also considered a political turf of supremacy between the ruling Trinamool Congress and CPM.

In 2014, over 500 crude bombs were recovered from a primary health centre at Sattor village in Birbhum. In March this year, bombs were recovered from a primary school of Nanoor area.

