South Sudan Evacuation: India to send aircraft to Juba

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh, who last year supervised the evacuation of 4,000 Indians from Yemen, will lead the exercise.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: July 14, 2016 3:13:00 am
V K Singh, South sudan, juba, south sudan evacuation, juba evacuation, south sudan indians, juba indians, india news India to evacuate over 300 Indians stranded in Juba, South Sudan. (Source: Google Maps)
India will send two C-17 military transport aircraft to war-torn South Sudan’s capital city Juba Thursday to evacuate over 300 Indians stranded there.

An advisory said only Indian nationals with valid travel document will be allowed on board with maximum five kg cabin baggage and no check-in pieces.

