Delhi police to probe role of Pak High Commission staff

Delhi Police has claimed that an employee at the Pakistan High Commission was involved in the alleged espionage network that was busted Sunday.

Police has said the interrogation of Kafaitullah Khan, who allegedly passed on information to a Pakistan Intelligence operative, had hinted at involvement of a Pakistan High Commission staff. Khan was arrested on November 26 from New Delhi station by a team led by ACP K P S Malhotra.

“Kafaitullah Khan was to meet his contact in Pakistan to avail more resources for the racket. Khan has told police that he had been asked to get a visa made through their source at the Pakistan High Commission. He was supposed to meet someone outside the gate and hand over his passport,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav told reporters.

Sources said the passport and the recommendation letter have been seized from his possession. However, the identity of the source at the High Commission is yet to be ascertained, said Yadav. “Once we get some leads, we shall approach the Ministry of External Affairs for permission to question staff at the High Commission,” he added.

On Monday, a Delhi court sent BSF head constable Abdul Rasheed to seven-day police custody.

The order came after police told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sanjay Khanagwal that they recovered “incriminating documents” from Rasheed’s residence and his custody is required for taking him to Jammu where he can identify others involved in the alleged espionage network.

Meanwhile, BSF has started a Court of Inquiry against Rasheed. The inquiry would be conducted by BSF’s Jammu IG Rakesh Singh.

“The inquiry will run independent of the Delhi Police probe,” an official said.

BSF sources, however, said that it was unlikely that he may have passed on very sensitive information. “At his level, he would not have much information other than about troop movement in the Rajouri sector,” said a senior BSF officer.

