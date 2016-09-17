Environmental clearances, SC stays NGT order

SGT stayed the NGT order mandating environment clearance for Delhi Metro’s construction. (Source: File Photo) SGT stayed the NGT order mandating environment clearance for Delhi Metro’s construction. (Source: File Photo)

The Supreme Court Friday stayed orders of the National Green Tribunal that sought to make environmental clearances (ECs) mandatory for railway and metro rail projects before any work begins on the ground. A bench led by Chief Justice T S Thakur admitted the petitions filed separately by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and the metro rail against the order passed by the green tribunal.

Appearing for the DFCCIL, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said that it was “ridiculous” to make ECs compulsory for projects like metro and dedicated freight corridors which help in reducing pollution. Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, who represented the Metro, added the metro rail corridors would reduce dependence on cars and trucks for travel.

