scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Must Read

‘Enhance capability through optimum use of technology’: Rajnath Singh tells BRO

Describing the development of border areas as a major part of the government’s comprehensive defence strategy, as it would enhance the country’s security apparatus, he said that people's participation is a significant part of the defence strategy.

By: Express News Service |
May 7, 2022 7:41:30 pm
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh releases software and publications of BRO India in the presence of Union Minster of state for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Director General Border Roads Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry. (Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD)

As continued border area development is a part of the government’s comprehensive strategy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exhorted the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to enhance its capability through optimum use of technology and strengthen the country’s infrastructure along the border areas at a faster pace.

Speaking at the 63rd Raising Day of BRO, Singh said, “The Chinese presence has increased in the Northern sector in the recent past. Due to their proficiency in construction in the mountainous areas, they manage to reach different places very quickly. The BRO must continue to work in parallel and focus on increasing their capability with full use of technology.”

Describing the development of border areas as a major part of the government’s comprehensive defence strategy, as it would enhance the country’s security apparatus, he said that people’s participation is a significant part of the defence strategy.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“The more empowered the people of border areas become, the more aware and concerned they will be about the security of those areas. Citizens are the greatest power of a Nation. Therefore, with changing times, we are committed to move forward for the development of our border areas. It is our top priority to provide maximum facilities to those who work round-the-clock for our security,” Singh said.

Best of Express Premium

BJP hits president, V-P poll campaign trail; among first stops, NitishPremium
BJP hits president, V-P poll campaign trail; among first stops, Nitish
Politics over process in Bagga arrest: Why this can set a bad precedentPremium
Politics over process in Bagga arrest: Why this can set a bad precedent
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...Premium
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read today
More Premium Stories >>

Speaking about the importance of roads, bridges and tunnels in the country’s progress, Singh said that BRO’s infrastructure projects have enhanced the operational preparedness of the armed forces and improved the socio-economic conditions of the people living in far-flung areas.

Singh said that “our top priority is to provide maximum facilities to those who are working day and night for our security, who are the guards of the border of this country.” The government, he said, will make all efforts to provide the support BRO needs.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement