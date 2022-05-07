‘Enhance capability through optimum use of technology’: Rajnath Singh tells BRO

As continued border area development is a part of the government’s comprehensive strategy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exhorted the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to enhance its capability through optimum use of technology and strengthen the country’s infrastructure along the border areas at a faster pace.

Speaking at the 63rd Raising Day of BRO, Singh said, “The Chinese presence has increased in the Northern sector in the recent past. Due to their proficiency in construction in the mountainous areas, they manage to reach different places very quickly. The BRO must continue to work in parallel and focus on increasing their capability with full use of technology.”

Describing the development of border areas as a major part of the government’s comprehensive defence strategy, as it would enhance the country’s security apparatus, he said that people’s participation is a significant part of the defence strategy.

“The more empowered the people of border areas become, the more aware and concerned they will be about the security of those areas. Citizens are the greatest power of a Nation. Therefore, with changing times, we are committed to move forward for the development of our border areas. It is our top priority to provide maximum facilities to those who work round-the-clock for our security,” Singh said.

Speaking about the importance of roads, bridges and tunnels in the country’s progress, Singh said that BRO’s infrastructure projects have enhanced the operational preparedness of the armed forces and improved the socio-economic conditions of the people living in far-flung areas.

Singh said that “our top priority is to provide maximum facilities to those who are working day and night for our security, who are the guards of the border of this country.” The government, he said, will make all efforts to provide the support BRO needs.