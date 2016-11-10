Let’s go higher, Narendra Modi tells Donald Trump

At the venue of a celebration of Trump’s win by Hindu Sena in New Delhi. (Source: Reuters) At the venue of a celebration of Trump’s win by Hindu Sena in New Delhi. (Source: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on being elected the 45th President of the United States and hoped for good ties between the two nations.

The Prime Minister spoke to President-elect Trump to convey his best wishes and hoped that the two countries would continue to build on the “bedrock of strong Indo-US ties”.

“PM conveyed his best wishes & the two leaders looked forward to working closely to take the #IndiaUS strategic partnership to a new height.

“Continuing to build on the bedrock of strong Indo-US relations. PM spoke just now to @realDonaldTrump to congratulate him on his election,” Vikas Swarup, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman, said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Modi had himself tweeted his congratulations to Trump.

“Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on being elected as the 45th US President,” he said. “We appreciate the friendship you have articulated towards India during your campaign. We look forward to working with you closely to take India-US bilateral ties to a new height.”

President Pranab Mukherjee expressed hope that a “new era” will be ushered in the growing Indo-US partnership. Extending his good wishes, Mukherjee said India and the US shared common values of democracy and pluralism, and strong people-to-people ties bound the two nations.

“Our strategic and economic interests increasingly overlap. We also face common challenges. There is enormous potential for building synergies between our countries. I hope your presidency will usher in a new era in the growing India-US partnership,” the President said in a message to Trump.

Mukherjee said Trump’s victory was a celebration of the spirit of individual heroism that has always defined the American national identity.

“It is also a celebration of people’s power that nurtures democracies like India and the US,” he said.

“As you prepare to take up your responsibilities, I convey my best wishes for your success in office and for your personal well-being,” the President was quoted by his spokesman as saying in the message.

