DMK supremo Karunanidhi welcomes Madras High Court ruling on civic polls

DMK president M Karunanidhi on Friday welcomed the Madras High Court order scrapping a notification for civic elections scheduled for later this month and said it has given political parties more time for poll-related works and campaign.

“I wholeheartedly welcome this ruling as it would pave the way for holding free and fair civic polls…there is no doubt it will give solace that there is now more opportunity for poll-related works and to undertake campaigning,” he said.

In a statement, he said the judgment has answered the questions raised by him though the the state government and the State Election Commission “did not do so”.

Last month, he had asked whether Opposition parties do not need time after SEC announced that filing of nominations for civic body polls will begin, just a day ahead (September 25) of the actual beginning of the process.

“Why this hurry?” he had asked. adding how the ruling AIADMK was able to release its list of candidates on the opening day of filing nominations.

The DMK chief said political parties had to take more pains to finalise candidates by burning mid night oil and file nomination papers.

Sounding apprehensive, he said, “the AIADMK government may prefer to go on appeal as usual rather than welcome this good judgment. Let us wait and see.”

Passing orders on a petition by DMK Rajya Sabha member R S Bharathy, the court declared the notification for civic polls in the state on October 17 and 19, as null and void, and directed the SEC to issue a fresh notification for holding local body elections and complete the poll process before December 31.