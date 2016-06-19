Digital Mission in Arunachal Pradesh gets major push

A fast tracking strategy for the IT initiatives was agreed upon for a turnkey solution by the Centre through NIC for both the State Wide Area Network and State Data Centre in the state, the release said. A fast tracking strategy for the IT initiatives was agreed upon for a turnkey solution by the Centre through NIC for both the State Wide Area Network and State Data Centre in the state, the release said.

The Digital Mission of Arunachal Pradesh got a major boost after a detailed roadmap was agreed upon by the Centre during a threadbare deliberation in New Delhi.

A high level team was led by state chief secretary Shakuntala D Gamlin with Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY) Secretary Aruna Sharma, NIC Director General Nita Verma and others.

The purpose of the high-level strategy meeting, held on Thursday, was to address various issues and bottle-necks with regard to IT, e-Governance and Telecom in the state, an official release said on Sunday.



The chief secretary briefed about the status of various core infrastructure projects including National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN), State Wide Area Network (SWAN), Supervisory Development Centre (SDC), Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) and National Knowledge Network (NKN).

He said that though these projects were in traction within the state, their progress was slow.

Gamlin urged DeitY to strengthen the infrastructure comprehensively and called for a different approach for the state.

A fast tracking strategy for the IT initiatives was agreed upon for a turnkey solution by the Centre through NIC for both the State Wide Area Network and State Data Centre in the state, the release said.

The chief secretary called for an immediate roll-out of existing citizen-centric and governance related e-Solution of NIC after customisation for the state’s requirements which the Centre agreed to implement in a time-bound manner.

Till the Optical Fiber Connectivity (OFC) comes to the state, alternate connectivity technology by usage of leveraging satellite capabilities of the Centre to take e-governance to all parts of the state was also agreed upon.

VSATs would be established in 100 administrative centres fully-funded by Centre, which is expected to be rolled out in the next six months, the release said.

