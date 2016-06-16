Follow Us:
Dhankar vouches to make Haryana open defecation free by 2017

People should be involved in this drive to usher in the social change so as to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Swachh Bharat by the 2019, said OP Dhankar.

By: PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: June 16, 2016 9:16:24 pm
Haryana Development and Panchayat Minister OP Dhankar on June 16 said he has asked all the Deputy Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners in the state to make it open defecation free by 2017.

People should be involved in this drive to usher in the social change so as to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Swachh Bharat by the 2019, he said at the inauguration of state-level workshop on “Achieving Swachh Haryana – What Will It Take”.

The people of Haryana can also achieve the target of making the state open defecation free by 2017.

Dhankar said it is a matter of happiness that 1317 villages of the state have declared themselves as open defecation free.

He said the government has set a target of making 10 districts open defecation free by December 2016.

