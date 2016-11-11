Demonetisation: Gurgaon ADC says more money needed

Inside Gol Dakhana post office Thursday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Inside Gol Dakhana post office Thursday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Gurgaon Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Vinay Pratap Singh on Thursday said he will write to the regional director of the Reserve Bank of India, requesting more cash for the district, after bankers told him they had run out of money at most of their branches.

Singh held a meeting with bankers, most of who said they had not received Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes till evening and had run out of the smaller valid denominations due to the rush of people coming in to withdraw money or exchange scrapped notes. The bankers said they had to persuade people to not withdraw large amounts unless it was urgent.

AUDIO: Worried About Replacing Rs 500 & Rs 1000 Notes? Don’t Fall For This Fraud Call

“We keep money at our branches keeping a certain customer base in mind. With regard to this scheme, however, people can withdraw or exchange money at any branch, so the footfall is more, and that is creating issues,” said the branch manager of a prominent bank.

To ensure smooth operations, Gurgaon Police have deployed between 650 and 700 personnel at banks, in addition to those patrolling bank branches. “We were expecting a frenzy among people since the value of money had fallen and decided that policemen should be present to ensure there was no trouble,” said ADC Singh.

Singh said while a rush had been noticed at bank branches on Thursday, the situation is likely to improve as ATMs will open on Friday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App