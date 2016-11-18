Tea seller dies of heart attack after failing to exchange/withdraw money for daughters’ wedding

We found cash and a cheque book on my father when he passed away. He was worried shadi ka kaam bigad raha hai. We found cash and a cheque book on my father when he passed away. He was worried shadi ka kaam bigad raha hai.

A 62-year-old tea seller died of a heart attack in Sikar district on Wednesday after failing to exchange old currency notes or withdraw money for the weddings of his two daughters, his family has claimed.

Following the death and cash crunch reported by banks in the area, District Collector Kunj Bihari Gupta wrote to the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday seeking more funds for banks in the district.

Jagdish used to sell tea at a rented shop in Jagmalpura area of Sikar. “Father was worried about the wedding of my sisters Sunita Panwar (22) and Kiran Panwar (24), scheduled for December 3. He used to skip the shop and go out to withdraw money or deposit old currency notes of about Rs 45,000 in the bank,” said Rajendra Panwar (36), Jagdish’s eldest son.

On Wednesday, Rajendra said, his father left home at 9 am and returned for lunch around noon. “Soon after lunch, his condition suddenly worsened and we rushed him to Kalyan Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” he said. “Father was concerned ever since the announcement (of demonetisation). He was worried about paying for the halwai, tent, etc,” he added.

“We found cash and a cheque book on my father when he passed away. He was worried shadi ka kaam bigad raha hai (wedding arrangements were not going as planned). Mother did not sleep all night,” Deendayal Panwar (34), Rajendra’s brother said.

District Collector Kunj Bihari Gupta said, “People may be unwell but they still stand in queues outside banks instead of sending somebody else. We have constantly been in touch with all banks here.”

He added, “Banks here complained that they did not receive any cash from the RBI in the past two days, so I wrote to the RBI today seeking funds for banks here. We have also sought help from scouts and guides to help those in queues.”

