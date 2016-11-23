Demonetisation: AAP protesters hit the streets — and the ATM

AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, protest against demonetisation, at Parliament Street on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, protest against demonetisation, at Parliament Street on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

As AAP volunteers, detained along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Water Resources Minister Kapil Mishra, were waiting to be released from Parliament

Street police station on Tuesday afternoon, a rare short queue at the Axis Bank ATM on the premises caught their attention.

While the detained volunteers gathered under a tree raising high-pitched slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the demonetisation drive, a few slipped out to queue up next to the police personnel at the ATM and swiftly came out with crisp new notes of Rs 2,000.

“How else does one fight this demonetisation scheme? Withdrawing money has become such an uphill task. Now that I am detained here and cannot go out, I might as well make the most of my time and get some cash at this ATM. Unlike most others in the city, this has cash and no serpentine queues,” said a volunteer, as against the Prime Minister rang out in the background.

The AAP kept up its attack against Modi on Tuesday and held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar protesting against demonetisation. “The Prime Minister has been shedding crocodile tears. He keeps crying himself and is making the nation cry too… The demonetisation scheme is not note-bandi but note-badli. Modi said it will check terrorism but terrorists in Kashmir were caught with Rs 2,000 notes. How did they access the new notes?” Sisodia claimed before the gathering.

“People want a rollback of the decision. They do not want him to cry. People are dying after standing in queues for hours. Today I met the family of Satish Kumar, who died of a heart attack after standing in a bank queue for five hours. How many more deaths will we see?”

Following speeches by Sisodia and his cabinet colleagues — Mishra, Gopal Rai, Satyender Jain — and Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey at Jantar Mantar, the protesters headed towards Parliament but were stopped right outside Parliament Street police station.

As Sisodia and Mishra, along with about 40 volunteers, were detained, Pandey held fort right outside.

