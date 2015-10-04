Dalit boy ‘thrashed for taking plate from non-Dalit stack’

Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Dinesh’s father said his son had “picked up a plate from a stack meant for non-Dalits during the mid-day meal”.

Written by Hamza Khan | Jaipur | Updated: August 20, 2018 1:28:30 pm
A 12-year-old Dalit student was beaten up by his teacher in a government school in Jodhpur for taking a plate from a stack reserved for non-Dalits, Jodhpur-based activists have alleged.

On Saturday, a delegation of activists met Jodhpur Range Inspector General of Police Girdhari Lal Sharma in protest against the incident, while Class IV student Dinesh of Rajkiya Ucch-madhyamik Vidyalaya of Jodhpur district is still recuperating in a hospital.

