Cyclone Asani, first cyclone of 2022, to develop in the Bay of Bengal

This year’s first cyclone is set to develop in the Bay of Bengal around March 21, said the India Meteorological Department on Thursday.

Once it intensifies into a storm, the cyclone will be called Asani, a name given by Sri Lanka.

Over the North Indian Ocean region, covering the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, the pre-monsoon months of March to May remain an active cyclone season.

The department has said the cyclone will not affect mainland India as the likely cyclone track is headed towards Bangladesh and north Myanmar. The cyclone will move past the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, bringing heavy rainfall on March 20 and 21.

On Wednesday, a low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal and on Thursday morning, it moved east-northeast wards adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean.

“The system will further move east-northeast wards and strengthen to become a well-marked low pressure system adjoining Andaman Sea by Saturday morning. Further intensification into a depression and movement along the Andaman and Nicobar islands is expected on March 20 and 21,” the department’s special bulletin said.

At present, the cyclone is headed towards Bangladesh and north Myanmar, where it is expected to inch closer to the coast on March 22.

With the approaching storm, rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands will increase. The department has warned of likely heavy rain (64 to 115 mm in 24 hours) over Nicobar Islands with isolated, very heavy spells (115 to 204 mm in 24 hours) on Friday.

Owing to the likely rough sea conditions, fishermen have been warned against venturing into the Andaman Sea between March 17 and 22.

Packing wind speeds ranging between 50 and 60 km per hour are forecast along the coasts.