Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Crackdown on moneylenders: Gujarat Police file 464 cases, arrest 316 in a week

The Gujarat government had launched a ‘mega-drive’ against such lenders and held 939 ‘Lok Darbars’ to hear out victims, since January 5.

The Gujarat Police has launched a ‘mega-drive’ and filed 464 cases against usurers lending on high interest rates. (Express photo)

The Gujarat Police has filed 464 cases against usurers lending on high interest rates and arrested 316 of the 762 moneylenders booked across the state in the last week after the government launched a drive, a statement said.

A government press release said that four accused were booked under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act and of these, two accused from Vadodara, Pranav Trivedi and Gaurang Mistry, have been jailed in Rajkot and Bhuj.

The release cited some cases like that of Surat’s Nainaben Virani, who had borrowed Rs 8 lakh by placing her house under mortgage. The lender, who usurped her house and demanded Rs 8 lakh, has now been booked.

Another case cited was of Champaben Ajudia, who had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from a lender for treatment of blood cancer, against which the usurer grabbed her flat worth Rs 15 lakh. “The Surat Crime Branch intervened and got her flat back,” the release said.

In Vadodara, Kalpesh Gohil had borrowed Rs 6 lakh in 2018, against which the lender was harassing him to return Rs 20 lakh. “Both parties were called and a settlement was arrived at…,” the release said.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 14:54 IST
