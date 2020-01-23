Cops summon two Punjabi singers over accusation of ‘promoting gun culture, violence’

A complaint against Sidhu Moose Wala and Aulakh has been received alleging that they have been promoting gun culture and violence in their latest video,” the ACP said.(Representational Image) A complaint against Sidhu Moose Wala and Aulakh has been received alleging that they have been promoting gun culture and violence in their latest video,” the ACP said.(Representational Image)

The Ludhiana police summoned Punjabi singers Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moose Wala and Mankirt Aulakh after a written complaint was filed against the duo by a city resident alleging that a latest video featuring both the singers has been “promoting gun culture and violence” and is in violation of the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Both the singers have been summoned to present their side, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, south) Jashandeep Singh Gill. “We have issued written summons to both singers and they have been asked to come on January 24 to my office. A complaint against Sidhu Moose Wala and Aulakh has been received alleging that they have been promoting gun culture and violence in their latest video,” he said.

In the video, on the basis of which a complaint has been filed against both singers by Ludhiana based RTI activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira, both singers can be purportedly heard singing an old song of another Punjabi singer Sabi Bhinder, titled ‘Pakhiyan, Pakhiyan.. 302 da parcha..’. The video was later posted on social media and widely shared and circulated.

Khaira who filed complaint to Ludhiana Police Commissioner on January 13, said that the video promotes gun culture and violence in Punjab as these singers have huge fan following. “Seeing these songs openly promoting guns and violence, youths get encouraged to possess weapons,” said Khaira.

The 4-minute video has Moose Wala and Aulakh singing, “Pakhiyan, pakhiyan.. gun vich panj goliyaan, ni tere panj veeran layi rakhiyan; Tikkha ni gandaasa jatt da, vekhi jaaun cheerda bakhiyaan; Ni tere pind wale gabhru, akkh rakhde ne mere tey maadi; Ni dekhin jey main vigad gaya, vekhin vadd da kiven vaari vaari; Ni jidey uttey tu mardi, ohde uttey ikk 302 da parcha…(I have five bullets in my gun for your five brothers. My weapon is so sharp that it will tear through them. Youths in your village keep an eye on me, but the day I get angry, I will knife them one by one. The guy whom you love is already booked for murder).”

Khaira in his complaint has cited orders in which the court ordered, “…The Director-General of Police in states Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh, are directed to ensure that no songs are played glorifying the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in any song even in live shows. The district magistrates/SSPs/SPs of each district shall be personally responsible to ensure due compliance of the directions issued..”

Another complaint against Moose Wala is pending with NRI police station of Moga in which a Canadian woman NRI has accused him of ‘issuing threats’.

Contacted, Moose Wala’s booking manager for shows, picked the phone and said, “The song ‘302 da parcha’ was originally sung and written by Sabi Bhinder. It is not Moose Wala’s creation. If police has summoned him, he will go and present his side.” Aulakh’s office refused to provide his personal number and said that the singer could not be contacted on phone.

