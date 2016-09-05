Congress observes a ‘silent protest’ against Ashutosh’s remark on Gandhi

Congress workers arrive for a dharna at Rajghat in protest against Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh for his comparison of tainted ex-Minister Sandeep Kumar with Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru in his blog, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan) Congress workers arrive for a dharna at Rajghat in protest against Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh for his comparison of tainted ex-Minister Sandeep Kumar with Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru in his blog, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan)

Congress leaders in Delhi on Monday observed a “maun vrat” (silent protest) at Rajghat to protest against AAP leader Ashutosh’s remarks on Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“It is the same Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which took birth at the feet of Mahatma Gandhi at his samadhi at Rajghat, and now its leader Ashutosh is insulting him with his disparaging remarks in his blog,” Ajay Maken, who led the Congress protest, said.

The Delhi Congress chief said the blog also cast aspersions on former prime ministers Nehru and Vajpayee and this “silent protest” is to pray for “wisdom” to AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Ashutosh. AAP and its leaders have brought the level of politics to an “unbelievably low level”, he alleged, adding that the big difference between the “words and deeds” of the party and its leaders has become apparent now.

“The political discourse by AAP has hit such an abysmal level that it cannot be even visualised how this party, which swore by Mahatma Gandhi, could sink to such a low level,” Maken said.

Ashutosh has come under sharp attack from Opposition parties as well as some AAP leaders, who have criticised his blog in support of expelled party MLA Sandeep Kumar, arrested on rape charge, drawing parallels with Gandhi, Nehru and Vajpayee.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App