Confident of victory in Punjab, says Arvind Kejriwal

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said he was more than confident that his party would win the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections. He claimed AAP was receiving more support in Punjab than it did prior to the elections in Delhi.

Speaking to members of the Indian Women Press Corps in Delhi, Kejriwal said people in Punjab have lost hope in the Akalis and Congress. He also rubbished allegations that his party had poached leaders from elsewhere and that Khalistani supporters are amongst its members. “These allegations were levelled by rival parties. When I asked them to name one, they could not. And there could be a possibility that we made a mistake, we will amend it as soon as it comes to our notice,” he said.

Kejriwal also accused the SAD-BJP government and the state’s ministers of running a drug cartel. “I visited many Punjab villages, which was an eye opener from me. Every house has a drug addict. There is abundant supply of contraband and suppliers get protection and patronage form ministers in the Akali government,” he alleged.

He also said that if the drugs are banned, people would suffer as they have become patients. “A man told me there was a group of 15 boys who began de-addiction. They were sent to a doctor who charges money which they collect from people. They have been successful in having 35 men de-addicted,” he said.

On debate of nationalism and charges against JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar, he said: “The government should have caught who raised these anti-national slogans… One of the protesters claimed that those who raised slogans were plants from IB. If this is true, it is very grave.”

