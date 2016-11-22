Condemn the cowardly killing, mutilation of our soldiers: Manohar Parrikar

Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (ANI) Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (ANI)

Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday condemned the killing of three Indian soldiers and mutilation of one of them in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machhal area. Parrikar was briefed by Vice Chief of Army Lt Gen Bipin Rawat on the killing of three soldier. “Condemn the cowardly killing of our soldiers and mutilation of one of them. Salute these brave martyrs for their sacrifice,” said Parrikar. Reacting to the incident, the Army had said “retribution will be heavy” for this cowardly act. Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Nirmal Singh also condemned the incident and said Pakistan is desperate more so after the surgical strike.

ALSO READ: J&K: Three soldiers killed in Machhal, body of one mutilated; Army says retribution will be heavy

WATCH VIDEO: Why Is Jammu Kashmir’s Machil Sector Seen As A Safe Passage For Infiltrators

Earlier in the day, the Army had killed two terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. New Rs 2,000 notes, which have been in circulation for less than a fortnight, were surprisingly recovered from them. Security forces had cordoned off the area early morning after the terrorists who were holed up there opened fire.

The incident happened a day after a head constable of the BSF was killed and five others were wounded in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistani forces have been repeatedly violating ceasefire after the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army in September.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd