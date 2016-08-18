College elections in Haryana: Govt panel seeks more time to submit report

Suspecting that student elections in colleges and universities in Haryana could lead to instances of violence, the committee constituted by the Haryana government to give recommendations on the issue has sought more time to submit its report. The Haryana government has given additional 20 days time to the committee.

The BJP government in Haryana had announced to get student elections conducted in Haryana, 20 years after they were stopped. The student organisations in the state, however, had objected to the decision of holding indirect elections. Meanwhile, the government had constituted a committee in June this year to make recommendations about conducting the elections. The committee was to give its report within three weeks.

A member of the committee said that there is an apprehension of violence in colleges if elections are conducted. “The committee held a meeting today. It was felt that there could be incidents of violence during the elections. We want to seek opinion of all stakeholders over the issue. It is yet to be decided whether the elections should be direct or indirect,” said the committee member.

The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for August 31. Talking to the media, Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said that the committee has been given 20 days time so that it could prepare complete data pertaining to the elections.

