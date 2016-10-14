CM Devendra Fadnavis rebukes Mahadev Jankar, spares Pankaja Munde

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday expressed strong displeasure over his Cabinet colleague Mahadev Jankar’s vitriolic attacks on NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar at a rally on October 11.

Top sources in the government said the chief minister summoned his Animal Husbandry and Dairies Minister on the sidelines of the Cabinet meet Thursday and admonished him for the “derogatory language” used while targeting the leaders.

Jankar had launched a scathing attack against the Pawars during his speech at Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde’s rally at Bhagwangad that day. A known Munde supporter, Jankar hails from the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, an ally of the BJP in the government. He was inducted in the Maharashtra Cabinet in July this year.

Incidentally, sources said Munde herself was spared the rebuke. In the state’s political circles, it is known that there is a widening rift between Munde and Fadnavis. Following the Bhagwangad rally where Munde took veiled digs at the CM, she had skipped an important meeting convened by the chief minister on the malnutrition issue on Wednesday.

In a show of strength, Munde had ensured that three ministers including BJP’s Ram Shinde, Jankar and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghathana’s Sadabhau Khot attended her rally. Further SSS founder and MP Raju Shetti was also present.

The NCP Wednesday sought Jankar’s resignation following violent agitations by party cadre as a fallout of Jankar’s barb against the Pawars. Sharad Pawar, too, had pressed for action against the minister.

Following the chief minister’s rebuke, Jankar issued a statement saying that he would like to apologise if he had inadvertently hurt the sentiments of people.

