Chandrababu Naidu bats for increasing AP Assembly seats

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday stressed on raising the Assembly seats in the state, sayikng it “will increase” from the present strength of 175 to 225 soon.

“After the prevailing commotion in Parliament, which is due to abolition of higher denomination currency, we will talk with the Centre to move a bill for increasing the Assembly seats, as per the State Bifurcation bill,” he said addressing a party workers meeting.

He welcomed all the 19 MPTC members and one ZPTC member, who switched over from YSR congress party to TDP.

