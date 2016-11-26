Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
  • Chandrababu Naidu bats for increasing AP Assembly seats

After the prevailing commotion in Parliament, due to demonetisation, we will talk with the Centre to move a bill for increasing the Assembly seats, as per the State Bifurcation bill, said Naidu.

Published: November 26, 2016
N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, increase assembly seats, andhra pradesh assembly, andhra pradesh assembly seats, AP assembly seats, india news, indian express news Andhra Pradesh Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday stressed on raising the Assembly seats in the state, sayikng it “will increase” from the present strength of 175 to 225 soon.

“After the prevailing commotion in Parliament, which is due to abolition of higher denomination currency, we will talk with the Centre to move a bill for increasing the Assembly seats, as per the State Bifurcation bill,” he said addressing a party workers meeting.

He welcomed all the 19 MPTC members and one ZPTC member, who switched over from YSR congress party to TDP.

