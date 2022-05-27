scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
Centre orders action against Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

Wankhede is an Indian Revenue Service officer and the finance ministry is the nodal authority to take the action against him.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: May 27, 2022 5:12:25 pm
Sameer Wankhede, Bombay HC, Nawab Malik, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest newsFormer Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The government has asked the Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for his alleged “shoddy work” while probing a ‘drugs-on-cruise’ case in which film star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested last year, official sources said.

Appropriate action is also being initiated against Wankhede for allegedly providing a fake caste certificate, they added. Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the October 2021 ‘drugs-on-cruise’ case on Friday.

Wankhede is an Indian Revenue Service officer and the finance ministry is the nodal authority to take the action against him.

The government has asked the competent authority to take appropriate action against Wankhede for his alleged shoddy investigation in the ‘drugs-on-cruise’ case, sources said.

