Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Centre cracks down on 6 YouTube channels for ‘spreading fake news’

The 6 YouTube channels were found to be spreading fake news about the elections, proceedings in the Supreme Court and Parliament, and the functioning of the government, the statement said.

According to the statement, it was discovered that the YouTube channels were disseminating false information concerning the elections, Supreme Court and Parliament hearings, and government operations. According to the statement, the networks include Nation TV, which has over 5.57 lakh subscribers, Samvaad TV, which has 10.9 lakh subscribers, Sarokar Bharat, which has 21,100, Nation24, which has 25,400, Swarnim Bharat, which has 6,070, and Samvaad Samachaar, which has 3,48 lakh. (Representative/ File)
The government has cracked down on six YouTube channels that were found to be “spreading fake news” to nearly 20 lakh subscribers, an official statement said on Thursday.

The Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said these six channels were working in a coordinated manner and spreading false information and their videos had over 51 crore views.

The YouTube channels were found to be spreading fake news about the elections, proceedings in the Supreme Court and Parliament, and the functioning of the government, the statement said.

The channels are – Nation TV with over 5.57 lakh subscribers, Samvaad TV with 10.9 lakh subscribers, Sarokar Bharat (21,100), Nation24 (25,400), Swarnim Bharat (6,070) and Samvaad Samachaar (3.48 lakh), the statement said.

A senior official said that the channels Samvaad Samachar, Samvaad TV and Nation TV changed their names to Inside India, Inside Bharat and Nation Weekly respectively, after being “busted” by the Fact Check Unit of PIB.

The videos on the channels in question included false claims regarding ban on electronic voting machines, and false statements attributed to senior constitutional functionaries including the President and the Chief Justice of India.

“The channels are part of a fake news economy that thrives on monetization of fake news,” the statement said.

It said that the channels use fake, clickbait and sensational thumbnails and images of television news anchors of TV channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic and drive traffic to their channels to monetize the videos published by them.

This is the second such action by the Fact Check Unit of the PIB.

Last month, the unit had exposed three channels peddling fake news and written to YouTube to take them down.

 

 

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 16:43 IST
