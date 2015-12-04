Censor Board should only certify films: Resul Pookutty

Oscar winner sound designer Resul Pookutty said artistes must make use their creativity to oppose rules that don’t allow them to reflect social reality.

Talking to The Indian Express Thursday on the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Pookutty said, “It has to be abolished. CBFC is a certification agency… only supposed to certify movies. They are not supposed to ask a filmmaker to make cuts and (place conditions) saying only then it will pass it. The practice of certification is completely misunderstood and it has become a custom, so the agency (CBFC) started exercising its power in a deterrent way.”

Resul said censorship has no relevance. “The censorship role of the CBFC is outdated in the digital era. In today’s time no parent can control what their kids are going to watch. I see far more violent and sexual content on television beamed into our living rooms than cinema halls. Look at the gyrating dance young kids are doing today on TV? You don’t see vulgarity in that?” he said.

Stressing that it must stick to rating the movies, Pookutty said there must be a deliberation on the CBFC’s role. “Rate the cinema, parents will be aware of it and decide if or not it requires guidance rather than you (CBFC) dictating terms,” he said.

