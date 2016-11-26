CBI files case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Amanatullah Khan Amanatullah Khan

The CBI has registered a case of corruption and criminal conspiracy against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for alleged irregularities in operations of the Delhi Waqf Board during the time he was its chairman. CBI sources said the FIR mentions Khan as an accused along with various “unknown persons”. The case has been registered based on a complaint received from the Delhi government, sources said.

The FIR alleges that the existing Waqf Board was illegally scrapped/superseded by the government under the directions of the Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister, CBI sources said.

It alleges that another Waqf Board was constituted and its chairman was elected under the directions of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi in contravention of Waqf Act, 1955 and Delhi Waqf Rules of 1977, sources said.

The CEO and over 30 staff members were appointed and employed by the Waqf Board in contravention of Section 24 of the Waqf Act, 1955, and Delhi Waqf Rules, 1977, they added.

In October, Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung had declared the reconstitution of the Waqf Board and the appointment of its chairman and its CEO “illegal and void ab initio” — a move that escalated the stand-off between the AAP government and Jung. While Khan had been appointed chairman of the Board, retired IPS officer Mehboob Alam had been appointed CEO.

Both appointments were struck down by the L-G “for not having obtained the approval of the competent authority”.

Responding to the L-G’s order, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that “obstacles” were being created to hamper the “good work” being done by the AAP government.

