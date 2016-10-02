Cannot imagine our lives without farmers, jawans: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh (Source: ANI photo) Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh (Source: ANI photo)

Underlining the importance of ‘kisan and jawan’, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said both were equally important for the country and the people cannot “imagine” their lives without them.

“We cannot imagine our lives without farmers in the field, and jawans on the borders,” he said at a road show in Mainpuri. The Congress leader said people were aware of the conditions in which jawans are living on the borders to protect the country.

“They risk their lives for the country but they do not have facilities,” Rahul said, adding salaries and facilities for the jawans and their families needed to be enhanced. He said though his party is not in power in the country or the state, it will continue to fight for the rights of farmers from Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Raj Babbar, paid floral tributes to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi in a nagar palika campus in Mainpuri.

