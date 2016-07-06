Cabinet reshuffle: Amit Shah lauds new ministers from Gujarat, outgoing Kundaria, ignores ‘sulking’ Vasava

Shah with new ministers and others. Express photo Shah with new ministers and others. Express photo

Three newly inducted ministers from Gujarat were accompanied by BJP president Amit Shah and state party chief Vijay Rupani when they reached Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening after taking oath in New Delhi.

Parshottam Rupala, Mansukh Mandaviya and Jaswantsinh Bhabhor were given a warm but simple welcome by party workers at Ahmedabad airport. Mohan Kundaria who was dropped from Narendra Modi’s council of ministers also shared the stage with the others, but Mansukh Vasava, who has expressed anger after being dropped, was missing.

Shah said, it was “a moment of pride for Gujarat that seven ministers along with the Prime Minister represent the state at the Centre”.

Shah said Rupala has vast experience at various levels, and that as a central minister he would not only perform the assigned tasks, but also help the Prime Minister in handling other situations.

The BJP chief termed Mansukh Mandaviya a “blend of serenity and experience” and also “a silent performer”. About Jaswantsinh Bhabhor, Shah said he was a five-time MLA and also an MP from a place (Dahod) dominated by tribals.

Shah made special mention of outgoing minister Kundaria and said he took the party advice to quit the post “naturally” and sent in his papers within 10 minutes after the decision was conveyed to him. “The party will use services of Kundaria in organisational matters now,” he said. The BJP chief, however, did not mention the name of Vasava, who is sulking after being dropped.

