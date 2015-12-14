Busting Myths: Amid fumes of pollution debate, electric car rally shows the way

Seven of a kind at Sariska on Sunday. (Source: Rohit Jain Paras) Seven of a kind at Sariska on Sunday. (Source: Rohit Jain Paras)

Why do we always blame the government? Are we doing our bit? In the context of the raging debate in the national capital on pollution, a handful of citizens set out in their electric cars over the weekend to answer these questions and in a bid to break a few myths through a few firsts along the way.

It was around September last year that they discovered their common interest in electric cars, and came together in a WhatsApp group. Over time, they exchanged notes, and became friends. The journey passed an important milestone when they drove from Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Jaipur to Sariska National Park, the first such initiative by the car owners themselves — Mahindra had flagged off an Electric Vehicle (EV) rally “from Kashmir to Kanyakumari” just last month.

First, it is indeed possible to take your electric car out of the city for long tours. It takes a bit of planning but there are plenty of people ready to help you out, as these car owners discovered.

Like stopping for refuel: people in the present rally stopped at Mahindra dealerships on their way at Dharuhera and then at Alwar to recharge batteries on their way to Sariska, taking a total of nearly seven hours from Delhi. On full charge, the cars can travel 120 kilometres.

Ranjan Ray, 36, who came with his wife and kids aged five years and 15 months, was in Delhi for the past 18 years; but for the first time the cough hasn’t left the architect “since Diwali.” And then there are relatives and neighbours who are unwell, especially the children. “A common prescription by pulmonologists to parents with unwell kids is: Leave Delhi,” adds Captain Sanjay Gupta, a pilot who has had an electric car since 2001.

Until now, they drove electric cars within the city, and had petrol cars for long distances. So the weekend rally was to tell others, as much as themselves perhaps, that long drives are indeed possible with electric cars.

It was for the first time in 15 years that Gupta drove his car over such a distance; having closely followed the evolution of Indian electric cars over this period. He is now confident enough. “It is now an apt time for people to step forward as there is a pollution crisis in several cities,” said Soumya Prasad, an ecologist and assistant professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, who was part of the rally along with husband Raman, an ornithologist.

Another ‘doubt’ is whether EVs are economical. “With an estimated cost of nearly Rs 2 per km, it is cheap and doesn’t incur service costs,” said Ranjan, who has driven his car for nearly 53,000 km. Also, he has always managed to find a parking spot, like when he parked in front of a tree in a lot, not possible for other cars that would’ve protruded on to the road. They are also good conversation openers — always initiated by strangers — while stuck in Delhi’s long traffic jams.

The emphasis is also on Indian cars, as all the cars in the rally were indigenously made Mahindra e2os, the two-door four-seat nifty car manufactured by Reva, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra group.

As the cars headed back, amid the fumes in the wake of trucks and buses on the way, and the noise of canters and tourist jeeps outside the park, the seven cars — others couldn’t make it due to various reasons — drew curious glances as they confidently hummed on the road.

The members feel it is a small step, but could perhaps inspire others to go for clean energy and fill the gaps between the potential and actual implementation. It would also mean healthier lungs for Ranjan’s 15-month-old baby, who has just awakened.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App